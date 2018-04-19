Santa Barbara School District Rolls Out Summer Food Service Program

Beginning Monday, June 16, the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Summer Food Service Program will be ready to roll.

The program will help make it easier for families to access nutritious, healthy food for their children, at no cost. The program will continue through Aug. 6 (closed July 4 and Aug. 1).

SFSP be open for breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following five locations (except Parque de Los Ninos, where only lunch will be served). Adult breakfast is $3 and adult lunch is $4.

» Franklin Elementary School playground area (Yanonali entrance)

» Monroe Elementary School cafeteria

» La Cumbre Junior High, Mobile Café

» Westside Neighborhood Center, Mobile Café

» Parque de los Niños, Mobile Café

“We served over 50,000 children last summer," Food Services Director Nancy Weiss said. "Our district's Summer Food Service Program remains a vital nutritional bridge during the summer months, when students are not in school and wholesome food may not be an option.

“Our menu is kid friendly, scratch cooked, and delicious. The menu includes favorites like grilled cheese, tacos, spaghetti, sub sandwiches, hamburgers and more.”

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.