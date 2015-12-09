Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:21 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Santa Barbara School Board Funds Opinion Polling For 2016 Facilities Bond Measure

Pedro Paz, who is serving his first term, taking over as board president

Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Dave Cash replaces the name plaque for new Board of Education President Pedro Paz. Gayle Eidelson, left, is the new vice president.
Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Dave Cash replaces the name plaque for new Board of Education President Pedro Paz. Gayle Eidelson, left, is the new vice president.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 9, 2015 | 2:46 p.m.

Since Santa Barbara school board members are still unsure whether they want to pursue a capital facilities bond campaign in 2016, they approved a contract this week for opinion polling but delayed action on a campaign consultant agreement.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District last passed a $110 million bond effort in 2010 with Measures Q&R, which funded facility improvements and new assets such as elementary school libraries, roof and pavement rehabilitation, and replacing playground equipment.

Items on the remaining priority list add up to more than $800 million, but the district has no intention of going for bonds that large, said Superintendent Dave Cash and school board members.

“We understand that the district’s recently-finalized Facilities Master Plan includes total costs of more than $848 million,” reads the FM3 contract proposal.

“FM3 is proud to be the only opinion research firm that has provided polling for successful school district general obligation bond measures of this size for districts,” some of which passed multiple bonds to get to that amount.

There’s “absolutely no way” the district would even test opinion polling for bonds of $800 million, $400 million or $300 million, Cash said.

Opinion polling will focus on the district’s existing priority list, such as replacing portable classrooms with permanent buildings.

Board of Education members unanimously approved the FM3 agreement for telephone and Internet surveys, but excluded the focus group element which would have cost $19,000 for two groups of 10 people each.

The remaining contract will cost about $31,000.

Board member Monique Limón said she wanted to get a sense of how the district’s bond measure may fare on the ballot with potentially 15 other initiatives and a state school facilities bond.

A second agreement under consideration was for a CliffordMoss LLC feasibility study and campaign consulting contract, including guidance for fundraising and ballot language.

That role has been filled by community advocacy groups in the past — the Santa Barbara Education Foundation handled campaigns for the parcel tax measures in 2008, the 2010 general obligation bond measures and the parcel tax measures in 2012.

Districts can’t campaign, only give out information, and board members had qualms about using public money for a bond campaign consultant before it was even decided to pursue a 2016 bond.

During public comment, Lanny Ebenstein, who had supported opinion polling, called the CliffordMoss contract undemocratic and premature and some board members agreed.

“This is a battle plan and Santa Barbara is not a battle location; I think Santa Barbara City College learned that,” board member Ed Heron said. The district’s school bond campaigns need to be a grassroots effort, he added.

Cash, who announced Monday he will retire on July 10, also facilitated the switch to a new board president Tuesday, passing the gavel from Heron to Pedro Paz.

In the coming months, the five-member board will have to pick a replacement for the leader who Heron called “a man with vision.”

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 