Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts Stages ‘Anything Goes’

By Jessica Hambright for the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts | May 22, 2013 | 2:55 p.m.

Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts veteran singer and actress Dauri Kennedy and longtime choreographer and revered youth theatrical producer Jessica Hambright have announced their production of Anything Goes June 1-2 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

“The school exists to nurture, motivate and build confidence in our community’s youth through the use of contemporary and classic theatrical works,” said Kennedy, co-artistic director and vocal coach.

Co-director Hambright added, “We are thrilled to bring this high-energy and laugh-out-loud piece to Santa Barbara. The show is a terrific display of talent and hard work, and will not disappoint any member of your family.”

The show is directed and choreographed by Hambright, with Kennedy as vocal director. Also on board are local tap-dancing sensation Tamara Norton and recent star of Becky’s New Car Josh Jenkins as theatrical and comedic coach.

The four-show event (3 and 7 p.m. both days) stars local favorites Lana Kanen as Reno Sweeny, Megan Wilson as Hope Harcourt, Michael Libera as Billy Crocker and Daniel Salinas as Moonface Martin. They are accompanied by 21 fantastic cast members hailing from schools across the district.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or at the door. Group rates are available. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for children.

— Jessica Hambright is co-artistic director and administrative director for the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts.

