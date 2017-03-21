Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:24 pm | A Few Clouds 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts Student Wins Singing Competition

By Crosby Buhl for the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts | March 21, 2017 | 8:51 a.m.

Harriet Chilton, a seventh-grader from La Colina Junior High School who has studied with Dauri Kennedy through DMK Studio, won first place in the 2017 Hal Leonard Vocal Competition for the Children’s Art Song category.

Contestants hailed from all over the United States and Canada.

“Our studio encourages students to enter competitions in order that they gain experience in a pressure environment, which in turn prepares them for the future, especially if they are planning further education and a career in performing arts,” said Kennedy, founder of DMK. “We are delighted that Harriet was awarded first place.”

When asked about her reaction, Chilton said, “I was surprised and delighted for the win and thank SBSOPA and DMK Studios for the support.”

Chilton has performed in Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts theater productions for the past three years. She also has participated in the Performing and Visual Arts Camp (PVAC) the past two summers. Both SOPA and PVAC offer scholarships so that more local students can have access to high-quality arts education.

Click here for more information about SOPA, PVAC, and DMK Studio.

— Crosby Buhl represents the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts.

