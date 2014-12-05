Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts to Perform ‘Honk!’

This holiday season, bring your gaggle of geese to La Colina Junior High School for the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts' production of Honk!, the story of the Ugly Duckling.

This fully realized tale is fun for the whole family, with delightful singing and dancing, heartwarming characters and laugh-out-loud humor.

Honk! plays for three performances — at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 and at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14.

Tickets are $8 for students and seniors and $15 for general admission, and are available online by clicking here or at the door before the shows.

The La Colina Junior High Auditorium is located at 4025 Foothill Road.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 805.705.7310.