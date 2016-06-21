Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:37 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School of Squash Hires Additional Directors

By John Burk for the Santa Barbara School of Squash | June 21, 2016 | 9:25 a.m.
Rebecca Walsh
Rebecca Walsh (Courtesy photo)
Sue Green
Sue Green (Courtesy photo)

The road just got a little straighter for kids at the Santa Barbara School of Squash, an organization that offers committed kids from homes of modest means an opportunity to steer onto a path that leads to college combined with the athleticism of a racket sport.

During the beginning of 2016, the organization has brought on two new directors to help steer the course.

Rebecca Walsh, programs director, is a 2010 graduate of Westmont College.

Hired in February, she brings enthusiasm, organizational skills and experience working with youth in under-served areas as near as Orange County and far as Costa Rica.

Her dual bachelor’s degree in sociology and Spanish have so far served her well, as has her experience as a behavior therapist and curriculum developer.

Sue Green,  academic director, is a 1992 graduate of UCSB who received her teaching credentials at California State University, Northridge.

Hired in June she brings 15 years of teaching experience and has extensive expertise in technology and curriculum development.

Green has mentored elementary-grade students as well as student teachers in the use of Google apps, insuring students receive cutting-edge guidance.

Santa Barbara School of Squash, a member of the National Urban Squash and Education Association, has been providing Santa Barbara youth a boost since its founding in 2006.

The school gives individual academic and fitness attention to youth ranging in age from fifth grade to the end of high school.

John Burk is a board member of the Santa Barbara School of Squash.

