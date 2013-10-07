Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 3:51 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School of Squash Hosting Benefit Beer and Wine Festival

By Liliana Lau for the Santa Barbara School of Squash | October 7, 2013 | 2:25 p.m.

This month, the Santa Barbara School of Squash is promoting its first fundraising event the year, the Santa Barbara Beer and Wine Festival.

It will take place from noon to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Casa De la Guerra Courtyard, 15 E. De la Guerra St.

This event will benefit the students in the program and all income will cover with expenses for school materials, transportation, nutritious snacks, and squash equipment.

The Santa Barbara Beer and Wine Festival will feature beer and wine from breweries and wineries in and around the Funk Zone, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Santa Ynez. The companies that have committed to joining the event as sponsors and participants so far are Ventura’s Surf Brewery, Telegraph Brewing, Ninkasi Brewing, Santa Barbara Brewing Co. and Santa Ynez Wine Club.

The food will be sponsored by Seven Bar & Kitchen along with Hoffman Brat Haus. You will also have an opportunity to enjoy amazing live art during the event. DJ FAB, a local well-known DJ in Santa Barbara, will be in charge of the music and you will be guaranteed a lively and vibrant environment. Presale tickets are $50 and can be bought online by clicking here. You can also get your designated driver ticket when you buy your general admission tickets. Click here for more information, or like us on Facebook by clicking here for the latest updates.

The Santa Barbara School of Squash is a nonprofit after-school program serving low-income kids in Santa Barbara County. SBSOS programming combines academic tutoring and enrichment, squash instruction and mentoring in order to increase the opportunities and resources available to low-income youth in Santa Barbara. SBSOS programming provides elementary, middle and high school students from Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria with a safe and structured place to exercise their bodies and minds during the after-school hours, and includes before school and summer learning programming.

The Santa Barbara School of Squash is hosted by the Santa Barbara Athletic Club, the Santa Barbara YMCA and the Westside Neighborhood Center. Click here for more information about SBSOS.

 — Liliana Lau represents the Santa Barbara School of Squash.

