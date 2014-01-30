Santa Barbara School of Squash Joins Inaugural Southern California High School Squash League

The Santa Barbara School of Squash, a nonprofit organization, announced Thursday that it has joined the inaugural Southern California High School Squash League, a division of the national U.S. Squash organization and member of the U.S. Olympic Committee.

SBSOS will play its home games at the Santa Barbara Athletic Club, which generously donates the squash courts at its facility.

The league also includes teams from Los Angeles and San Diego, along with Cate School in Carpinteria.

“We are thrilled to have attained the stringent standards required to join the Southern California High School League, allowing our students to compete at a high level of squash as well as forming friendships and bonds within the team and with opponents,” said SBSOS squash program director Orla O’Doherty. “SBSOS won its first home game last weekend with the No. 1 player, Miguel Nava, not losing one game. Miguel is a senior at Dos Pueblos High School and is a nationally ranked junior player. Miguel is expected to attend Santa Barbara City College in the fall through the support of SBSOS and will also be coming back to support the program as a coach.”

SBSOS was formed in 2005 to provide underprivileged youth in Santa Barbara an opportunity to learn the game of squash, receive academic tutoring, contribute to community service, benefit from outings and learn from mentoring.

SBSOS has many success stories — scholarships at Laguna Blanca School, travel to squash tournaments in major U.S. cities (often their first sight of life outside of Santa Barbara) and high ranking universities including USC. These opportunities would almost certainly not have arisen without the support of SBSOS.

SBSOS is a member of National Urban Squash and Education Association and is a registered 501 (c) (3) organization.

For further information about SBSOS, contact Orla at 805.280.8115 or [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner for the Santa Barbara Athletic Club.