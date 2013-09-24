Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 8:48 am | Fog 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School of Squash Receives Visit from Mayor Schneider

By Liliana Lau of the Santa Barbara School of Squash | September 24, 2013 | 1:22 p.m.

Students, volunteers and staff of the Santa Barbara School of Squash were honored with a visit from Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider on Sept. 9 at the Santa Barbara Athletic Club.

Mayor Schneider had the opportunity to meet the students on their first day of programming for the 2013-14 academic school year.

Those present at the event included SBSOS President Terry Eagle, Executive Director Debbie Brown, squash director Orla O’Doherty, academic director Vicki Slater and two of the three teams of SBSOS. Mayor Schneider was able to see first-hand how the SBSOS program works and how much it has doing for the youth of low-income families in Santa Barbara. She saw them playing squash, having their academic sessions with volunteer tutors, and the breadth and quality of many role models.

This after-school program, which is equal parts academics and squash, also adds community service to round out the basic programming. Each student is expected to log at least 100 hours of both academics and squash as well as at least 15 hours of community service during the year-round programming.

SBSOS continues to operate during school breaks, on weekends and during the summer. Students also go on academic and culturally enriching outings and they take a yearly summer trip to Yosemite.

“Currently we can only serve a small community of students from low-income families (38 students), but we quite purposely go much deeper into their academics than most after-school programs, which allows us to have such fantastic outcomes,” Brown said.

Mayor Schneider was impressed by the program's mission of making sure that all of their students are college bound, even as most of them would become first in their family to go to college.

The Santa Barbara School of Squash is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit after-school program for students from low-income families in Santa Barbara and Goleta. The sport of squash is used as a catalyst to get students engaged in academics, and participate in community service activities in the community that supports them. The 2013-14 academic year means growth for SBSOS because for the first time, three teams have been created and one of them will be able to utilize the YMCA facilities along with the Santa Barbara Athletic Club and the Westside Community Center.

The Santa Barbara School of Squash directors, volunteer staff and students greatly appreciated the visit from Mayor Schneider and are excited for the new academic year and squash season.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara School of Squash or to volunteer, click here or contact Brown at 805.570.9970 or [email protected].

— Liliana Lau represents the Santa Barbara School of Squash.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 