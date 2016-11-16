Friday, June 29 , 2018, 7:21 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Schools Administrator Ben Drati Leaving for Santa Monica District

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | November 16, 2016 | 5:53 p.m.

Ben Drati, the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s assistant superintendent in charge of secondary education, is leaving for the top job at the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District in January.

Drati came to Santa Barbara in 2012 after being hired by former Superintendent Dave Cash, with whom he’d previously worked at the Clovis Unified School District.

He was one of the few top-level administrators to keep his position after a leadership shakeup last year, in which many cabinet members and school principals shifted spots within the district.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified school board voted on Nov. 3 to hire Drati as the new superintendent, a job he will start on Jan. 1.

“Although I will miss working in the community of Santa Barbara, my family and I are looking forward to joining the communities of Santa Monica and Malibu,” Drati told Noozhawk.

The district praised Drati for his work developing the Local Control Accountability plan and student programs that emphasize cultural inclusiveness. 

Ben Drati is leaving Santa Barbara Unified School District after four years as assistant superintendent of secondary education. Click to view larger
Ben Drati is leaving Santa Barbara Unified School District after four years as assistant superintendent of secondary education.  (Noozhawk file photo)

Drati, who graduated from Los Angeles High School, told Santa Monica-Malibu Unified officials he was glad to return to the area with his family.

He came to the United States at the age of 10 as a refugee from Uganda, and started his education in the United States as an English learner.

“We are thrilled with Dr. Drati’s appointment and look forward to working with him,” said Laurie Lieberman, Santa Monica-Malibu Unified board president, in a statement. “We are confident that his leadership skills, passion and energy will guide our students, parents, staff and community toward a successful future.”

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 