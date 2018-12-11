Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara Schools Food Service Puts Digital Menu on Table

By Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District | December 11, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Unified School District Food Service Department has taken another step in its commitment to going green by going paperless in introducing its new digital and mobile food menu application, Nutrislice.

The convenient, paper-free digital food menu option can help save about 72,000 pieces of paper printed every school year.

“We are pleased to offer this new digital food menu for our families,” said Nancy Weiss, food service director. “This digital menu experience has enabled us provide more accessible ways for our families to navigate healthy food choices on a daily basis.”

Nutrislice allows users to view digital menus including nutrition information, pictures, and item descriptions, as well as track and add funds to a My School Bucks account, an electronic payment system.

Users also can filter information by allergens, languages and dietary restrictions that allow them to make healthy choices.

Digital menus can be installed and viewed on any mobile and computer device. Users can visit https://sbunified.nutrislice.com/menu, select their school and start browsing or download the application onto a mobile device.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.

 

