Santa Barbara Schools Form Facilities Improvement District for Bond Measures

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 27, 2016 | 4:42 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is forming an elementary facilities improvement district for the purpose of going for general-obligation bonds, and the move has been signed off by the County Board of Supervisors and school board.

The elementary and secondary school districts merged in 2011, and there needs to be a separate facilities improvement district for the former elementary boundaries for future bond measures, according to district staff.

School board members approved a resolution to form the district and are holding a public hearing on the issue at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the district headquarters at 720 Santa Barbara St.

Boundaries of the new schools facilities improvement district will mirror the former elementary school boundaries, and exclude properties in all of the feeder districts including the Goleta Union, Hope Elementary, Cold Spring and Montecito Union school district.

“All we are doing, in a nutshell, is changing the name from elementary to SFID,” said Meg Jette, assistant superintendent of business services.

That has to be done because of unification, she added.

The facilities improvement district allows up to $300 million in bond measures — not at once — so the schools don’t have to form a new one for each election, Jette said in an email.

Santa Barbara Unified’s facilities master plan found about $900 million worth of improvement needs, and the board funded opinion polling for a general-obligation bond.

The district is thinking about a $60 million bond for the November election, according to a Santa Barbara County staff report.

“To make this possible, the Board of Supervisors must approve a resolution making the SFID law applicable in the county to the district. Bond counsel for the school district has stated that following formation of the SFID, the feeder districts will still be able to avail themselves of the bonding capacity of 1.25 percent of taxable assessed value,” county investment and debt officer Jennifer Christensen wrote in the staff report.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara Unified Elementary Schools Facilities Improvement District Resolution

