Katherine Marquart Named 2012 Marymount of Santa Barbara Distinguished Alumna

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | December 3, 2012 | 12:03 a.m.

“The value of a top-notch education like the one you are getting here at Marymount is, first, the love of learning, and second, the belief that you can head out into the world and make a difference,” Katherine Marquart told those gathered for Marymount of Santa Barbara’s annual Grandparents’ Day, a tradition held each November at the school.

Marymount Head of School Andrew Wooden started his introduction of Katherine Marquart, the featured speaker and recipient of the 2012 Distinguished Marymount Alumni Award, by telling the audience that Marquart is “remembered by her teachers as a bright light.”

Graduating from Marymount with High Honors in 1995, and the recipient of the Marymount M, Marymount’s highest honor, Marquart shared recent accomplishments and challenges with the crowd packed into historic Battistone Hall.

After graduation from Marymount, Marquart went on to a successful high school experience at Dos Pueblos High School, graduated cum laude from UCLA and then cum laude from Georgetown Law School.

Currently a litigation attorney with the global law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Los Angeles, Marquart shared her story of filing a pro bono, class-action lawsuit as a young lawyer that resulted in reinstating health and education services for more than 2,000 children with autism in East Los Angeles. Crediting Marymount’s unique learning environment and extraordinary teachers with giving her the start she needed to become a leader, Marquart’s talk inspired the audience by describing the feeling she had on the day she won the case.

“My best day in court! That is what an education is for,” Marquart told the audience with a smile.

In 2011, Marquart was named Volunteer of the Year by Public Counsel’s Children’s Rights Project for her work.

Wooden accurately summed up the Marymount community’s collected thoughts when he told Marquart, “What gives us hope at Marymount that we are doing the right thing ... is seeing young alumni turn out as smart, successful students and citizens in their adult lives. We are most proud when our graduates are able to fulfill their dreams and do good in the world.”

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled at 2130 Mission Ridge Road on the Santa Barbara Riviera. Building on a 75-year tradition of excellence, the educators at Marymount have crafted a unique learning experience that blends mastery of core subjects with acquisition of the essential skills students need to navigate and be successful in a rapidly evolving world.?

Click here for more information on Marymount of Santa Barbara, or call 805.569.1811.

— Molly Seguel is admissions director at Marymount of Santa Barbara.

