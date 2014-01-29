Friday, June 15 , 2018, 11:01 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Schools Making Switch to ‘Integrated Math’

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 29, 2014 | 10:32 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is changing to "integrated math courses" for the new Common Core State Standards, a move the Board of Education approved on Tuesday.

The content itself won’t change, but concepts won’t be split up into algebra, geometry and algebra II as they are now, according to Craig Schneider and Janet Hollister, the district’s teachers on special assignment.

“Mathematics is by nature a connected and coherent discipline that starts in kindergarten,” Schneider told the school board a few weeks ago.

Classes have the same standards — like algebra, geometry, functions, statistics and probability — but topics will be grouped differently and students will have new assessments.

Most students will take the middle “pathway” of classes and others will take the pathway with extra support — including tutorials or double math periods — or enrichment classes.

The names could get confusing, though, especially on a college transcript, board member Kate Parker said.

The new Common Core Math 8 will have the first half of traditional algebra and some geometry and statistics, and the next course will be called Math 1.

The University of California system accepts applicants with a combination of integrated and traditional math courses on their transcripts, Secondary Superintendent Ben Drati noted.

Names and specific curriculums will still need to be developed, Drati said. They’ll also need to figure out how to differentiate students into classes, which was a concern of some parents.

The Common Core State Standards math classes are reportedly more rigorous, and all students will be expected to take 12th-grade math to be college-ready, Drati said.

The integrated pathways will take effect for some students next year. Current algebra students who pass their class will continue in the traditional lineup through the end of high school.

Sixth- and eighth-graders will be affected first, since they’ll start the new integrated classes next year, according to the district.

Many other local districts are also doing integrated courses, Drati said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Common Core Math Pathways Newsletter by gmagnoli

