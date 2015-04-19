Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:00 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Schools May Lose Police Resource Officer Position

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | April 19, 2015 | 3:00 p.m.

The word is spreading around the Santa Barbara Unified School District community that the school resource officer position may be cut next year. A Santa Barbara police officer is based on the campus of Santa Barbara High School and available to all schools within the city.

Santa Barbara High Principal John Becchio and the school’s three assistant principals wrote a firm letter to the Santa Barbara City Council asking to keep a school resource officer on the 40-acre campus at 700 E. Anapamu St.

“Please understand that our schools depend on this vital link to law enforcement and it has a direct and sizable impact on the youth in our community,” they wrote.

The position gives campuses a sense of security and fosters relationships between police and the students, parents and staff, the letter said. SBHS officials asked for “unrelenting support” from the City Council to continue funding the resource officer position.

At a joint meeting Friday between SBUSD trustees and the City Council, school board member Monique Limón mentioned last week’s arrest of a Dos Pueblos High School student who allegedly made criminal threats to school staff members. The important role of a school resource officer/deputy was discussed a lot following that incident, Limón said. The DPHS resource deputy is partially funded by the City of Goleta.

Deputy Police Chief Frank Mannix said the position of school resource officer may be left vacant next year if the department has trouble recruiting replacements for its upcoming retirements, not because of funding.

The Santa Barbara Police Department has 140 of its 143 positions filled right now, but the department has struggled with keeping its operational staffing numbers high enough. Employees in training and on injury leave aren’t working (20 people right now), and Mannix said the department must cut back specialty positions to keep the patrol force fully staffed.

Santa Barbara High’s school resource officer could be one of those positions cut in the fall, since the department expects another 17 vacant positions from retirements, people leaving for other departments, and early medical retirements, he said.

“It’s not a budgetary issue — it’s an ability to hire issue,” Mannix said.

The decision can be re-evaluated in September when the school year starts, since Officer Christina Marshall won’t be working as a school resource officer during the summer anyway, he said.

Both the city and school district will finalize their budgets over the next two months.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 