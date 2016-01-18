Santa Barbara School Board Considers More Bond-Funded Projects With Remaining $9M

Sports

Board members urge spending caution since ongoing projects could increase in cost, such as the Peabody Stadium renovations at Santa Barbara High School

Santa Barbara schools officials are considering what to do with the nearly $9 million remaining from two recent bond measures, with roofing, lighting and other facilities upgrades competing for attention.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education discussed some of those ideas at a recent meeting, mentioning the possibility of holding some money aside until the final costs of Santa Barbara High School’s Peabody Stadium renovation roll in.

Voters passed Measure Q and Measure R general-obligation bonds in 2010 to upgrade and renovate the district’s secondary and elementary campuses, respectively.

Of Measure Q’s $75 million, some $7.2 million remains, according to district staff.

Measure R’s $35 million balance is down to nearly $1.8 million.

Staff presented board members with a list of district priorities and estimated project costs, which were much higher than the total amount of funds available.

“What we’re looking for now is guidance,” Superintendent Dave Cash said, noting staff hoped to get projects going as soon as this summer.

School board member Ed Heron said he thought the district might want to reserve money in case the renovation of Peabody Stadium gets even more expensive.

Last October, the board agreed to fork over $4 million more in Measure Q funds for that project due to unforeseen cost increases related to infrastructure and storm-drainage issues on the site.

Construction costs exceeded the original $12.7 million budget to upgrade the 90-year-old facility by replacing a cracked asphalt running track with synthetic surface and the grass field with synthetic turf.

“Normally, I wouldn’t worry about it, but that’s a huge project,” Heron said.

Even if they reserved some for that project, Cash said, that wouldn’t be the entire $7.2 million in secondary-education repairs.

School board member Kate Parker seconded Heron’s motion, saying it was important to be cautious.

She also put in a word for installing parking lot lighting at La Cumbre Junior High School, a project with a $307,202 price tag.

“It needs lighting, but it’s also right in the middle of the residential neighborhood,” she said, wanting to be sure residents won’t be blindsided.

Roofing for schools was a priority for school board member Monique Limon, who worried forecasted El Niño rains could make already weakened or old roofs more vulnerable to leaks.

Cash said he heard her concerns, but emphasized that roofing projects couldn’t start until after this spring regardless.

Heron also spoke favorably of renovating the playground at Adams Elementary, along with demolishing its old library.

The superintendent said staff would come back to the board with more specific suggestions at the next meeting.

A list of projects in order of priority, according to school district staff, include:

Measure Q: La Cumbre Junior High School parking lot lighting ($307,202); La Cumbre playground ($372,064); La Colina Junior High School roofing ($3,813,690); Dos Pueblos High School roofing ($2,459,850); Goleta Valley Junior High School playground/drainage ($483,393; and San Marcos High School roofing ($1,145,738).

Measure R: Franklin Elementary roofing, painting kindergarten ($748,000); Franklin Elementary playground ($72,000); Adams Elementary playground ($735,000); Adams library Phase C to demolish old library ($117,873); Monroe Elementary playground ($586,719); and Santa Barbara Community Academy parking lot and lighting ($353,926).

