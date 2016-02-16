Santa Barbara Schools, Police Investigate ‘Nonspecific’ Online Threat

Campuses open as usual Tuesday as law enforcement looks for the source of the blog post

Santa Barbara schools are working with police to identify the source of a nonspecific online threat that stated, “thinking about shooting my classroom” and added, “Santa Barbara beware.”

The Santa Barbara Unified School District was notified of the post Tuesday morning by a Ohio resident, who spotted the threat on a blog usually used by college students, Superintendent Dave Cash said.

“Fortunately, there was no harm to our community's students and schools,” he said Tuesday evening.

District officials notified the police, neighboring districts and local colleges since the threat wasn’t directed at a specific institution, Cash said.

“I would like to thank our staff, parents, and community for understanding the heightened vigilance that staff and law enforcement took today because of a nonspecific threat to our community,” he said in a statement.

“As a guardian of our community’s children, we must be proactive when we have reason to believe that the safety of students and staff may be compromised. Safety will always be our first priority.”

Forensic investigators for the district and law enforcement will work to find the source of the post.

There is no indication that the post “has anything to do with us,” Cash said soon after learning about the threat.

“As a result of the post being nonspecific and unrelated to our schools, our schools remain open.”

There was a normal law enforcement presence and administrators were asked to be even more visible than usual on their campuses, he said.

The district is taking the information seriously and as a precaution, the district notified all parents and staff Tuesday including a call-out, social media posts and information on school websites.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been contacted, said Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

An Ohio resident contacted the principal of Santa Barbara High School who then contacted the district, Hoover said.

“Because the threat is non-specific to a particular school, security measures are up to the discretion of each school or school district,” she said in a statement.

Anyone with information in this case or other suspicious activity is asked to report it to authorities, she said.

“This case is also a reminder of the need to make sure you are signed up to receive emergency alerts through your school system.”

Law enforcement agencies are not releasing the name of the site where the statement was posted.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District was notified and asked security and staff to be vigilant, district spokesman Kenny Klein said.

“Parents and students have been informed. There has been no suspicious activity reported at any of our sites,” he said in a statement.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.