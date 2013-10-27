Santa Barbara Schools Tracking Success with Restorative Discipline Practice

District officials point to data showing new approach making a difference in accountability, responsibility and better behavior

With the spread of the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s restorative approaches to discipline, Santa Barbara Junior High School Principal Lito Garcia hopes the lessons of respect and problem-solving will spill over into the community.

Santa Barbara Junior High piloted the restorative program last year and its success led the district to expand the program to every junior high campus in the district, as well as Santa Barbara High School.

Restorative approaches focus on a new perspective on discipline and the five Rs: respect, responsibility, repair, relationships and reintegration. When a problem arises, teachers rely on five questions to determine the problem, what harm was done and how it can be repaired.

Students become part of the solution, instead of just being told of their consequences, Garcia said.

“That’s more important to us now, getting to the root of the problem to fix it so we don’t have a repeat,” he explained.

District officials recognized the trend of uneven punishment — a larger percentage of Latino students are suspended and expelled compared to white students — and started pursuing the restorative approach last year.

Superintendent Dave Cash has said the district needs a culture change and "the data are awesome" from the first year of the restorative approaches program.

“When we look at our district-wide data, we have disproportionate issues that we have to deal with, and that’s just a fact,” said Aaron Harkey, a Santa Barbara Junior High teacher who is coordinating the program for the district.

Restorative approaches are a way to create a school culture that students want to connect to, he said.

Teachers think the students are getting more comfortable talking to adults at school, since they know teachers are “not someone trying to drop the hammer on you,” Garcia said.

“We’re starting to break down that wall of silence,” he added.

Eighth-graders are veterans of the program and are well aware of the new model now.

“We’ve definitely seen a growth in them and an increase in our staff with empathy, and really finding out what’s going on with the kids,” Garcia said.

Last year, Garcia caught two students cheating on homework at lunchtime. Usually, he would take both copies of the homework and give it to the teacher to resolve. Instead, the students approached the teacher, admitted their wrongdoing and asked to apologize to the entire class, he said.

It’s one thing to say a program is working, but to see it in action like that was amazing, he said.

Santa Barbara Junior High had a 30 percent reduction in suspensions during the first semester last year from the previous year, and a 20 percent reduction the second semester. Garcia’s office also had far fewer referrals for suspensions and expulsions than usual.

“We all make mistakes," he said. "You own up to it, you deal with it and you move on."

The results compelled the district to expand the program to Santa Barbara High and Goleta Valley, La Colina and La Cumbre junior highs. Dos Pueblos and San Marcos high schools and an elementary school my be added next year. La Cuesta Alternative High School teachers have had one day of training at Principal Frann Wageneck’s request, but the school isn’t doing a full implementation, Harkey said.

A lot of credit has been given to Santa Barbara Junior High’s initial rollout, which was duplicated this year and modeled by other schools.

On the first day of school, every teacher in every class talks about respect, Garcia said. The other four Rs are covered by the second week of school and everything is reviewed after the winter break.



“I believe a lot of us in education are already doing these things, but having a common language and a process is the difference,” Garcia said.

That’s where Harkey came in, since he oversees training and school-specific plans.

District administrators and school teams were trained with the Denver Public Schools, which is considered a leader in the restorative discipline model, and now all teachers at the schools using the system are being trained locally.

Harkey is also the go-to leader for proactive and reactive “peace circles” with classes, and he mediates the formal conferences that are held when students don’t respond to earlier interventions.

Soon, teachers and staff will get more comfortable leading these discussions on their own.

“Teachers want to do this,” he said. “We’ve been in our closed classrooms for way too long and we need to be using each other as resources.”

Last week, he had a meeting and then a formal conference with a seventh-grade math class where students were being disruptive.

That age has a lot of “general squirreliness” and this particular class had a lot of shouting out, making funny noises and boys trying to make their friends laugh when the teacher’s back was turned, Harkey said.

He hosted meetings to discuss the behavior and will be checking up on the class over the next month to make sure students are following through.

This restorative model doesn’t replace the traditional discipline system, and Harkey said “(students) are very clear on the fact that there will be more consequences that will be more aligned with traditional discipline if those same behaviors continue."

“If out of those eight kids, five or six turn it around, that will be a huge success,” he said. “They will have stayed in the class, stayed connected, didn’t get a referral (for more discipline), and can take pride in the fact that they turned it around.”

La Colina Principal David Ortiz said Garcia was a natural fit for leading the pilot program, given his leadership on a restorative philosophy during his 17 years at La Colina.

Ortiz said the rollout at his school is going well, and he believes it's strengthening the relationship between students and adults on campus.

“I think the more that we work with people, along with this and becoming more culturally proficient and building our empathy, we’ll be able to redirect people back to the classroom to prepare themselves for high school, college and career,” he said.

