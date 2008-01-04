Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 2:22 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Schools’ Special Ed Director Resigns

The resignation of the Santa Barbara school district’s special education director is the fourth high-profile departure this school year.

By | January 4, 2008 | 5:16 p.m.

The Santa Barbara school district’s special education director resigned over the holidays, making her the fourth top school official to step down in the first half of this school year.

In an e-mail sent to staff members Dec. 27, Jo Anne Pulley said she is leaving to resume the pursuit of a doctorate degree, which she put on hold three years ago to take the district job.

“The decision to leave has been a difficult one,” she wrote in the e-mail. “I have wrestled with this for months. I have said this often: Second only to motherhood, this is the hardest job I have ever loved!”

She said she will stay with the district until the end of February.

Pulley’s resignation was preceded last year by those of finance director Bob Wolf in July, Assistant Superintendent of Business Ed Diaz in October, and food director Frank Lihn, also in October.

Wolf and Diaz left after the embarrassing discovery of a $5 million surplus, several months after the board made deep cuts to programs. Lihn, who inherited a cafeteria budget with massive debt, stated as his reason for leaving a desire to return to his roots in the food service industry on the East Coast.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 