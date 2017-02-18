Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:27 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara Scores 2 Goals in 2nd Half, Wins CIF D-1 Soccer Opener

Freshman Juan Carlos Torres scores the game-tying goal for Santa Barbara High in the 60th minute. Click to view larger
Freshman Juan Carlos Torres scores the game-tying goal for Santa Barbara High in the 60th minute.  (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 18, 2017 | 6:02 p.m.

Freshman Juan Carlos Torres scored the game-tying goal and Luis Alfaro delivered the game winner in the second half, as Santa Barbara came from behind to beat Century 2-1 in a first-round game of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 boys soccer playoffs at San Marcos' Warkentin Stadium on Saturday.

Torres tied the score in the 60th minute off a free kick from Guillermo Mendoza. The Century goalkeeper misplayed the ball and Torres settled it and buried his first CIF playoff goal.

Alfaro scored less than five minutes later. Celso Lagunas served a corner to the far post, where Alfaro rose above the crowd and hammered a header past the goalkeeper for a 2-1 lead.

Santa Barbara's defense took care of the rest, holding off a desperate Century team for the remainder of the match.

It was the 20th win of the season for the third-seeded Dons (20-1-5), who get a rematch with Loyola in the second round on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Loyola defeated Santa Barbara in last year's Division 1 final.

"I give the boys a lot of credit, being down doesn't seem to faze them," Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil said of Saturday's playoff win. "However, it's one thing to be down in a regular game, but being down when your season is on the line is whole different beast and the boys elevated their level of play in the second half and got the job done."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

