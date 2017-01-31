Santa Barbara Scores 3 Goals in 10 Minutes to Beat Buena

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara High stormed back from a 2-0 deficit in the second half and beat Buena 3-2 in a Channel League boys soccer match on Tuesday at Peabody Stadium.

The Dons' offense started clicking in the 59th minute when Sutter Munizich chipped a ball behind Buena's back line and Celso Lagunas beat Buena's goalkeeper to the ball and scored to make it a 2-1 game. Five minutes later, Lagunas kept the ball alive inside the Buena penalty area and Sloan Hanson redirected it with his head for the game-tying goal.

Santa Barbara continued to pressure Buena's defense and cashed in the game-winning goal in the 69th minute. Guillermo Mendoza played the ball to Brandon Garcia inside the box and Garcia beat the defender and the goalkeeper with a one-time shot inside the far post.

"I give the boys a lot credit tonight," Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil said. "We found ourselves down 2-0 in the 53rd minute and were able to score three goals in 10 minutes to pull out the win. Championship teams find ways to win and tonight as a group we found a way to win."

The Division 1 third-ranked Dons improve to 16-1-5 and 4-0-1 in league. They play at San Marcos on Saturday at 5 p.m.

