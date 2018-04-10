Santa Barbara Scores Five Runs in 9th Inning to Beat Buena, 8-4

Baseball

Santa Barbara High won a marathon baseball game at Buena, scoring five runs in the ninth inning to beat the Bulldogs 8-4 on Tuesday.

The Dons improve to 3-0 in Channel League and 8-6 overall while Buena falls to 0-3, 3-9.

With the score tied at 3-3, Nick Dallow's double drove in pinch-runner Tommy Holguin with the go-ahead run in the ninth. Frankie Gamberdella followed a walk to Zach Jensen with a RBI single and a Kai Uchio bunt brought home Jensen.

The final blow was a double to left by Scott Feldman, scoring Gamberdella and Nick Oakley.

Jeremy Knight started and gave up a run in his four innings of work. Warrecker relieved in the fifth and threw 4.2 innings, allowing the Bulldogs one earned run.

Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker praised his team for persevering in the long game.

"Buena's field is not well maintained and there are lots of bad bounces," Warrecker said. "Jeremy and Bryce kept us close and Nick's big hit in the ninth opened the door for the big inning."

The Dons play host to Buena on Friday.

