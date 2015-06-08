Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:20 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Awards $18,000 in Scholarships to 12 Students

By Bruce Rick for the Santa Barbara Valley of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry | June 8, 2015 | 3:39 p.m.

Twelve students throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties were selected for the Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Scholarship Awards and one for a graduate school student.

Scottish Rite
Maurice Sourmany of Santa Barbara Scottish Rite, left, scholarship recipient Denay Roche and Frank Loui, the sovereign grand inspector general of California. (Santa Barbara Valley of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry photo)

The awards were presented at their respective high schools and one was presented at the Masonic Center to recipient Denay Roche by Frank Loui, the sovereign grand inspector general of California and the chairman of the board/president of the California Scottish Rite Foundation, and assisted by his personal representative in the Santa Barbara Valley Maurice Sourmany.

In total, $18,000 was distributed to the awardees this year. The Santa Barbara Scottish Rite has been providing grants in the form of college or university scholarship awards to graduating public high school students in our valley’s geographical region, which stretches from Atascadero to Carpinteria, since 1982. The scholarships are funded from donations and bequests.

In October or November of each year, the Santa Barbara Scottish Rite sends out to all public schools in the region, their student counselors and their students, packages advertising the scholarship program. The packages explain the program, and include posters, instructions and current application forms. The Valley Scholarship Committee members serve as coordinators in their various communities and most personally contact the counselors of those schools, to verify the school’s participation.

Student’s scholarship applications are due at the Scottish Rite Office no later than March 1. Sixty to 100 applications are typically received each year.

Each Scholarship Committee member is provided a package containing all the applications to review and evaluate using standardized grading criteria. Their evaluation takes into account the student’s academic record, extracurricular activities, community service, financial need, special situations and employment history. The completed evaluations of all the committee members are compiled and a winner selected for each of the available scholarships, the number of which may vary from year to year.

This year, the 12 graduating students are from eight high schools across the region.

Award Recipients

» Rachel Andrade of Atascadero High School
» Sofia Carrillo of Lompoc High School
» Andrew Gutierrez of Santa Barbara High School
» Krista Kleinpeter of Dos Pueblos High School
» Jack Krull of Morro Bay High School
» Amanda Ormonde of Arroyo Grande High School
» Connor Petterson of Cabrillo High School
» Denay Roche of University of Texas
» Rose Satchwell of Santa Ynez High School
» Kathleen Wear of Cabrillo High School
» Whitney Whitaker of Atascadero High School
» Leslie Garcia of Arroyo Grande High School

— Bruce Rick represents the Santa Barbara Valley of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.

