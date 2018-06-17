Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Hosting Constitutional Observance Day Dinner

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, Santa Barbara Scottish Rite will be the host for a Constitutional Observance Day Dinner and Program honoring Patriot of the Year Donald Goldberg, 32° KCCH.

The public is invited to attend, and all Concordant Bodies of Freemasonry are encouraged to take part.

The semi-formal event will be held at the Masonic Center, 16 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara, beginning with a social at 6 p.m. and followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7:30 p.m.

The cost is $15 per person with reservations or $20 at the door.

For reservations or for more information, call 805.965.6100 or email [email protected].

— Scott Wenz is the treasurer for Santa Barbara Scottish Rite.