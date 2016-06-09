Santa Barbara Scouts Go Green Over Summer

Outdoors

The Santa Barbara Scouts, part of the South Coast District Los Padres Council, are gearing up this month for their 2016 Cub Scout Day Camp, scheduled to take place at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and Santa Barbara Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The theme “Follow Your Arrow into Adventure” is geared toward focusing on environment- and conservation-based elements of Scouting that have long been established at its roots.

Since 1910, Scouting has held a long-standing tradition of environmental responsibility and was one of the first youth organizations to encourage educating young people on wildlife conservation in the backcountry, with such exponents including Sir. Robert Baden Powell, Ernest Thompson Seton, Daniel Beard and, at one point, former U.S. President and conservationist Theodore Roosevelt.

Since the 1960s, Scouting has continued to embrace a culture of Leave No Trace, established by the U.S.D.A Forest Service, which emphasizes disposing of waste properly, limiting campfire impacts, respecting wildlife, leaving what you find and being considerate of other visitors.

In addition, the Scouting’s code on outdoor ethics states:

“Help protect the backcountry by remembering that while you are there, you are a visitor. When you visit a friend, you take care to leave your friend’s home just as you found it. You would never think of trampling garden flowers, chopping down trees in the yard, putting soap in the drinking water, or marking your name on the living room wall. When you visit the backcountry, the same courtesies apply. Leave everything just as you found it. Hiking and camping without a trace are signs of an expert outdoorsman, and of a Scout or Scouter who cares for the environment. Travel lightly on the land.”

Not only has Scouting held fast to principles found in Leave No Trace, but it has also built its own program training young people and volunteers on environmental responsibility.

Some examples include important consideration for the potential of resource damage.

Because campfires damage soil for plant regeneration, the use of an existing campfire ring in a well-placed campsite is essential.

According the code on outdoor ethics, in “high-use areas, campers should concentrate their activities where vegetation is already absent. Minimize resource damage by using existing trails and selecting designated or existing campsites. Keep campsites small by arranging tents in close proximity.”

Cub Scout Day Camp — which is chaired by Rian Rettino, who has worked closely alongside Botanic Garden board member and Los Padres Council District Chair John Brinker, and Dr. Steve Windhager, who currently serves as the executive director of the Botanic Garden — is aimed to help build awareness of our natural habitat and plant diversity, especially acknowledging how delicate our ecosystems can be.

The garden has been a trend setter in promoting the use of indigenous and drought resistant plants that use less resources, while encouraging the preservation of our natural environment.

Rettino says that “in the midst of the continuing drought that is affecting not only the local community but also backcountry stations and Scout camps like Camp Rancho Alegre, we hope programs like these will build on our like mindedness in the Santa Barbara community and make our youth aware of the part they play in becoming stewards of our environment and its essential resources. Ultimately, they will ensure the sustainability of our future.”

For information on Cub Scout Day Camp or volunteer opportunities, click here. For information on the principals of Leave No Trace, click here.

— Peter McClintock is the district executive of the Boy Scouts of America Los Padres Council.