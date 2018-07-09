Monday, July 9 , 2018, 10:54 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival to Return

Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival recently donated $1,000 to the Santa Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network. (Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival photo)
By Giovanna Davila for the Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival | July 9, 2018 | 4:25 p.m.

In an exciting celebration of ocean-inspired art and jewelry, the Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8-9 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

This one-of-a-kind event for the Southern California area will showcase handmade sea glass jewelry and ocean-themed art by artists from across the country. In addition to the unique pieces available for purchase, the festival also will include live music, a chance to bid on an original painting by Pedro De La Cruz, contests and special giveaways.

Guests have three opportunities on Sept. 9 to attend a wire wrapping workshop and are welcomed to enjoy presentations Sept. 8-9 from a variety of speakers on topics ranging from best tips for identifying sea glass to issues of marine pollution.

Elizabeth Roberts will be this year’s featured artist. Roberts, also known as @marinedebris911 on Instagram, is an ocean steward and talented artist who turns ocean trash into treasure. Her pieces, made out of marine debris that she picks up herself, illuminate the effects of single-use plastic pollution while fostering awareness about the impact on the marine environment. She will be presenting a talk titled, “Make Art Not Trash: An Artist’s Call to Action,” at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and at noon Sept. 9.

The Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival is not possible without the support of generous sponsors and dozens of volunteers. Sponsorship benefits include tickets to the event, social media marketing/promotion and more. Interested sponsors can click here. Festival volunteers receive free admission as well as an official festival T-shirt. Those interested in volunteering can click here.

A portion of festival proceeds will benefit the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, a local nonprofit organization named as a 2018 Giving Back recipient that rescues, rehabilitates and returns injured and orphaned animals back to their homes. This fully volunteer-based organization helps save thousands of birds, mammals and reptiles within and beyond Santa Barbara County every year.

In light of the recent Goleta Holiday Fire, the Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival just gifted the Santa Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network $1,000 to assist with the impacts of its evacuation.

Tickets to the festival start at $5 for Sunday admission, $7 for Saturday admission, $10 for a two-day pass and $15 for Saturday Early Bird admission. They are available for purchase at the door or online. Parking at the venue is $5, cash only. Click here for more information about the festval.

— Giovanna Davila represents the Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival.

 

