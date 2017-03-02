Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:58 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Searches for Poet Laureate to Be Its Next Arts and Culture Voice

In April, the city will choose a successor to poet laureate Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, someone to advance awareness and appreciation for literary arts and the humanities

Sojourner Kincaid Rollereads from her children’s poetry book as part of the “Indies First Storytime Day” at the former Granada Books in 2014.  (Rod Rolle photo )
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | March 2, 2017 | 9:07 p.m.

With Santa Barbara nestled between the ocean and mountains, there’s “something about this particular spot on the planet that is very unique,” says Sojourner Kincaid Rolle. “There are so many storied places in this community.”

“I think that through the poem is where people can become acquainted with the history of a place or space or a feature of Santa Barbara,” said the city’s poet laureate.

As Rolle’s two-year term winds down, Santa Barbara is in the process of finding her successor as the city’s lead artistic voice.

The Poet Laureate Review Committee is accepting nominations for the next person through Friday, for someone to “work with the city at various arts functions to really highlight the wonder of the written word,” said Sarah York Rubin, the executive director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture.

In addition to promoting awareness of and appreciation for literary arts, the Santa Barbara poet laureate promotes the city’s history, diversity and artistic achievements, composes and reads poems for significant city events and gets involved in local educational endeavors.

This year marks the program’s 12th year, and the next poet laureate will begin his or her two-year term in April during National Poetry Month.

Past laureates include the late Barry Spacks, Perie Longo, David Starkey, Paul Willis and Chryss Yost.

The city’s top poet receives $1,000 in honorarium every year, and starting this year will have an office at the Santa Barbara Central Library at 40 E. Anapamu St.

The program’s new partnership with the library means an upcoming archive of poet laureate work and an opportunity for the poet laureate to hold office hours.

“I’m really hopeful that with the addition of a physical location and the partnership with the library, that we’ll be able to make the program increasingly accessible and robust,” Rubin said.

The poet laureate program is hosted by the city, but is overseen by the county Office of Arts and Culture.

As of mid-February, the Poet Laureate Review Committee had received 25 nominations, though a candidate could have received more than one nomination. The committee — composed of two members of the city Arts Advisory Committee, the sitting poet laureate and a poetry expert from the library — sends its recommendation on to the full Arts Advisory Committee, which sends a recommendation on to the mayor, who officially makes the appointment.

“I think that there is a strong sense of community among a number of poets of Santa Barbara,” said Rolle, a widely published poet and playwright, environmental educator and peace activist.

Local poets frequently meet up, collaborate and put on writing groups together, though their numbers are far fewer than the many undiscovered amateur poets in the Santa Barbara area, she said.

“I was just totally overwhelmed, really, by the response from the greater community in terms of their embracing me as the poet laureate and the idea of having poetry as an additional position within the city.”

Current Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Sojourner Kincaid Rolle.  (Contributed photo)

Rolle said that she receives three to four requests a year to participate in official municipal events on top of other requests to read and compose poetry. Being the city’s top poet has also meant visiting classrooms and collaborating with other poets to organize events.

The poet laureate also coaches local high school students for the national Poetry Out Loud program, where the top two high school poets in the county will soon go to Sacramento for a state-level competition, and, if they do well enough, to Washington, D.C.

One of the highlights of last year, Rolle said, was the collaboration between her office and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

The museum’s invitation for her to write poetry for its 100th anniversary turned into a year-long poet-in-residence program featuring past poets laureate, who brought on other local poets for readings and workshops.

“For me, that’s probably one of the biggest accomplishments, with the idea of fusing poetry into the life of the museum and also bringing the museum into the lives of the poets,” she said.

“It was a fantastic year for poetry.”

The work of Santa Barbara’s poets laureate will be available in archives at the Santa Barbara Library system, on individual poets’ websites, the upcoming Office of Arts and Culture website and in a book put out by a local publishing house, What Breathes Us: Santa Barbara Poet Laureate 2005-2015.

Nomination criteria and information can be found here.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

