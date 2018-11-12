Santa Barbara Seeks Bids for Commercial Cannabis Business Licenses

The city of Santa Barbara is soliciting commercial cannabis business license applications for Indoor Cultivation, Manufacturing, Distribution, Testing, and Retail-Delivery Only as defined by Chapter 9.44 of the Santa Barbara Municipal Code.

The city awarded all available Storefront Retail permits in the summer. No additional Storefront Retail permits will be awarded through this solicitation.

The formal solicitation will run Monday, Nov. 19-Jan. 31. Applications will only be accepted through PlanetBids, the city’s online portal.

To apply for a Commercial Cannabis Business license, interested parties must first register with PlanetBids using category code 45300.

More information on commercial cannabis business licensing in the City of Santa Barbara is available at https://www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Cannabis.

— Anthony Wagner for city of Santa Barbara.