Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:09 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Seeks Community Input in Recruitment of New City Administrator

By Kristine Schmidt for the City of Santa Barbara | October 21, 2014 | 4:13 p.m.

In September, the City of Santa Barbara's top administrator, Jim Armstrong, retired. The City Council will be appointing the city’s next city administrator and has hired the executive search firm of Ralph Andersen & Associates to conduct the recruitment.

The City Council is interested in receiving public input and has authorized a community survey. The purpose of this open survey is to gather input from the community regarding the challenges and opportunities that will face the new city administrator, as well as the competencies and areas of experience needed for him or her to be successful. The information will be used in the selection process by the recruiting firm and the City Council.

The survey can be located on the Ralph Andersen & Associates website. Community input is requested by Oct. 30. Should members of the public wish to submit their thoughts in hard copy, they may submit them to the City Clerk’s Office at Santa Barbara City Hall by 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and they will be provided to the recruiting agency.

The survey will ask two basic questions:

» 1. What will be the primary challenges and opportunities for the new city administrator?

» 2. What competencies and areas of personal experience will be most important in a new city administrator?

Click here for the community survey.

— Kristine Schmidt is the administrative services director for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 