Santa Barbara Seeks Community Input in Recruitment of New City Administrator

In September, the City of Santa Barbara's top administrator, Jim Armstrong, retired. The City Council will be appointing the city’s next city administrator and has hired the executive search firm of Ralph Andersen & Associates to conduct the recruitment.

The City Council is interested in receiving public input and has authorized a community survey. The purpose of this open survey is to gather input from the community regarding the challenges and opportunities that will face the new city administrator, as well as the competencies and areas of experience needed for him or her to be successful. The information will be used in the selection process by the recruiting firm and the City Council.

The survey can be located on the Ralph Andersen & Associates website. Community input is requested by Oct. 30. Should members of the public wish to submit their thoughts in hard copy, they may submit them to the City Clerk’s Office at Santa Barbara City Hall by 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and they will be provided to the recruiting agency.

The survey will ask two basic questions:

» 1. What will be the primary challenges and opportunities for the new city administrator?

» 2. What competencies and areas of personal experience will be most important in a new city administrator?

Click here for the community survey.

— Kristine Schmidt is the administrative services director for the City of Santa Barbara.