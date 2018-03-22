City of Santa Barbara Seeks Proposals to Oversee November Half Marathon

The city of Santa Barbara is getting a running start on who will host the annual half marathon in November.

The Santa Barbara's Parks and Recreation Department has issued a request seeking interested firms or individuals specializing in event production to produce the sporting gathering.

The request for quantifiable applicants comes nearly four months after the Santa Barbara Veterans Day Half Marathon canceled at the last minute in 2017.

The event organizer apparently failed to round up enough volunteers to monitor the 13.1-mile course.

Hundreds of athletes were left toeing the starting line when the Santa Barbara Police Department officers deemed it unsafe to proceed because of the inadequate number of volunteers.

Rich Hanna, assistant director of parks and recreation, said the new application requires the organizer to go beyond just securing appropriate permits and the special event application.

“We have never had a vetting process,” Hanna said. “As we went through an evaluation process following the recent Veterans Day Marathon that didn’t get executed to the standard that we expected, we realize people that host these events have a set of skills, an ability to reach into a community, and networking so they can deliver the events on an annual basis that is consistent with city policy.”

Those interested are required to have at least five consecutive years of experience in overseeing, managing and coordinating sporting events, collaborating with sponsors and volunteers, financial stability and business integrity, among other requirements.

“The RFQ allows us to start a process — not just for a half marathon, but also a marathon, a large-scale triathlon or large sporting events, It allows us to vet the experience, their ability to deliver these types of events and give a proposal upfront,” Hanna said.

He said if the recipient is successful, it may continue hosting the annual half marathon.

The awardee would be responsible for all aspects of planning the event — from working with volunteers and beneficiaries to obtaining insurance and collaborating with community organizations such as the Police Department.

“The RFQ gives us a better understanding of who we are partnering with to provide a great community sporting event,” Hanna said. “We want to make sure the person that is operating has the background and experience.”

The deadline for inquiries is Feb. 15, after which the city will select the most qualified applicants for interviews.

The interview process is expected in March, with an announcement of the awardee in mid-March.

Four event providers have expressed interest, Hanna said this week.

The application doesn’t extend beyond the border of large sport events.

“We haven’t expanded it to concerts or music festivals — it hasn’t been something people have come forward and asked us to look at,” Hanna said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .