Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:01 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Sees Continued Growth in Key Tax Revenues

By Genie Wilson for the City of Santa Barbara | March 20, 2014 | 6:56 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara received $5,489,331 in sales tax revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2013, marking the second payment received in the fiscal year that ends June 30.

Sales taxes for the second quarter grew 7.1 percent in relation to the same quarter of 2012.

With two quarters of payments received, overall sales tax revenues are up 5.2 percent from the same period last year, and are slightly above the 4.8 percent growth rate needed to meet budget for the entire fiscal year.

Click here for additional information on sales tax results.

Transient Occupancy Tax Revenues for February

The city received $1,051,136 in transient occupancy tax revenues for the month of February, which represents a 27 percent growth over the previous February.

This is the highest growth rate so far this fiscal year, and is largely due to the unseasonably warm and dry weather.

Through the first eight months, more than $10.9 million in TOT has been collected, which represents a growth rate of 14.4 percent for the year. This compares to the anticipated growth rate of 10.2 percent. The budget for this fiscal year is $16.2 million.

Click here for additional information on transient occupancy tax results.

— Genie Wilson is a treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 