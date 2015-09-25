Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:14 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Sees Small Waves in Tax Revenue at End of Last Quarter

By Julie Nemes for the City of Santa Barbara | September 25, 2015 | 7:36 a.m.

At the end of the quarter ending June 30, 2015, the City of Santa Barbara increases in sales tax revenue but decreases in transient occupancy taxes.

Santa Barbara received approximately $5.5 million in sales tax revenues during the quarter that ended June 30, 2015, a 1.5 percent increase over the same quarter last year. 

Since sales tax revenues are received quarterly from the State, and one quarter in arrears, the city receives the fourth quarter results for each fiscal year in September, which also marks the final sales tax payment for fiscal year 2015.

Approximately $21.5 million in sales taxes were received in fiscal year 2015, exceeding the budget of $21.3 million by $199,110 and representing an overall growth of 2.8 percent over the prior year.

However, the overall growth of 2.8 percent is below the average growth in the last three years of 6 percent, as well as fiscal year 2016 projections.  

For a table depicting recent sales tax results, click here.

The City of Santa Barbara collected approximately $2.3 million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT), representing a decrease of 1.7 percent compared to the same month last year.

This is the first month since February 2013 that TOT has experienced a decline. A decline in occupancy rates from 86.9 percent to 82.6 percent, as well as August 2015 having one less weekend night than August 2014, contributed to this decrease in TOT revenues.

In addition, August 2015 TOT revenues are building upon two consecutive years of over 12 percent growth in the month of August.

The city has collected approximately $4.6 million in TOT revenues for the first two months of this fiscal year. The budget for Fiscal Year 2016, which runs from July 1 through June 30, is $19,707,100.

The Transient Occupancy Tax table can be viewed here.

To study previous revenue news, click here.

— Julie Nemes is the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
