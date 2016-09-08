Santa Barbara Selects Best of the Best for Annual Awards Ceremony

Santa Barbara Beautiful will recognize individuals, properties and project teams that have made extraordinary contributions to the visual beauty of Santa Barbara during its annual Awards Awards Ceremony Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016.

This year’s event,“Waves of Beauty,” will take place at the Music Academy of the West. It is open to the public and seats are available.

“I am looking forward to celebrating those who have been a large part of making Santa Barbara beautiful over the last year,” said Ricardo Castellanos, Santa Barbara Beautiful’s board president.

The event will get underway at 4:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception in Anne’s Garden. Guests will be treated to delicious hors d’oeuvres and beverages by Lorraine Lim Catering, Lieff Wines and Firestone Walker Brewing Company.

Live music by the string trio Three for Joy will fill the air while red carpet video interviews are conducted by Alan Rose.

At 5:30 p.m. guests will begin moving into Hahn Hall, where Mistress of Ceremonies Gwen Stauffer will present awards, will take place at 6 p.m.

Special Award Recipients

» President’s Award: Marilyn Horne Main House, Music Academy of the West

» Jacaranda Award For Outstanding Community Service: Kellam de Forest

» Moreton Bay Fig Award for Body of Work: Leon Olson

» Playa De Santa Barbara Award For Environmental Stewardship: Allen Construction

» City Of Santa Barbara Arts Advisory Committee’s Business In Art Award: Alan Macy, Founder of SBCAST: The Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science & Technology

» Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Native Choice Award: 854 Norma Way, Goleta

Property Award Recipients

» Architectural Feature: WWII Memorial at Santa Barbara Airport, 500 James Fowler Road

» Commercial Property: The Mill, 406 E. Haley St.

» Hugh Petersen Award For Art In Public Places: Ed Inks Sculpture “Not Yet Full,” ​Santa Barbara City College East Campus

» Multi-Family Residence: Agave Court, 1020-1030 E. Canon Perdido St.

» Public Open Space: Cottage Hospital Public Garden, 400 W. Pueblo St. at Oak Park Lane

» Single Family Residence: 610 Bonita Way

» Single Family - Large: 2810 Palomino Ridge Lane

General admission for the 2016 Santa Barbara Beautiful Awards is $55. Please RSVP online at www.sbbeautiful.org by Sept. 14.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. The deadline is Sept. 9.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.sbbeautiful.org.

— Stacey J. Byers is a member of the board at Santa Barbara Beautiful.