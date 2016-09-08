Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:05 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Selects Best of the Best for Annual Awards Ceremony

Pictured in front of the 2016 President’s Award, the Marilyn Horne Main House at the Music Academy of the West, are JoAnn Mermis, awards committee chair and vice president, Santa Barbara Beautiful; Gwen Stauffer, executive director, Lotusland, and this year’s mistress of ceremonies for the awards event; and Ricardo Castellans, president of the board at Santa Barbara Beautiful. Click to view larger
Pictured in front of the 2016 President’s Award, the Marilyn Horne Main House at the Music Academy of the West, are JoAnn Mermis, awards committee chair and vice president, Santa Barbara Beautiful; Gwen Stauffer, executive director, Lotusland, and this year’s mistress of ceremonies for the awards event; and Ricardo Castellans, president of the board at Santa Barbara Beautiful. (Santa Barbara Beautiful photo)
By Stacey J. Byers for Santa Barbara Beautiful | September 8, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

Santa Barbara Beautiful will recognize individuals, properties and project teams that have made extraordinary contributions to the visual beauty of Santa Barbara during its annual Awards Awards Ceremony Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016.

This year’s event,“Waves of Beauty,” will take place at the Music Academy of the West. It is open to the public and seats are available.

“I am looking forward to celebrating those who have been a large part of making Santa Barbara beautiful over the last year,” said Ricardo Castellanos, Santa Barbara Beautiful’s board president.

The event will get underway at 4:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception in Anne’s Garden. Guests will be treated to delicious hors d’oeuvres and beverages by Lorraine Lim Catering, Lieff Wines and Firestone Walker Brewing Company.

Live music by the string trio Three for Joy will fill the air while red carpet video interviews are conducted by Alan Rose.

At 5:30 p.m. guests will begin moving into Hahn Hall, where Mistress of Ceremonies Gwen Stauffer will present awards, will take place at 6 p.m.

Special Award Recipients

» President’s Award: Marilyn Horne Main House, Music Academy of the West

» Jacaranda Award For Outstanding Community Service: Kellam de Forest

» Moreton Bay Fig Award for Body of Work: Leon Olson

» Playa De Santa Barbara Award For Environmental Stewardship: Allen Construction

» City Of Santa Barbara Arts Advisory Committee’s Business In Art Award: Alan Macy, Founder of SBCAST: The Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science & Technology

» Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Native Choice Award: 854 Norma Way, Goleta

Property Award Recipients

» Architectural Feature: WWII Memorial at Santa Barbara Airport, 500 James Fowler Road

» Commercial Property: The Mill, 406 E. Haley St.

» Hugh Petersen Award For Art In Public Places: Ed Inks Sculpture “Not Yet Full,” ​Santa Barbara City College East Campus

» Multi-Family Residence: Agave Court, 1020-1030 E. Canon Perdido St.

» Public Open Space: Cottage Hospital Public Garden, 400 W. Pueblo St. at Oak Park Lane

» Single Family Residence: 610 Bonita Way

» Single Family - Large: 2810 Palomino Ridge Lane

General admission for the 2016 Santa Barbara Beautiful Awards is $55. Please RSVP online at www.sbbeautiful.org by Sept. 14.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. The deadline is Sept. 9.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.sbbeautiful.org.

Stacey J. Byers is a member of the board at Santa Barbara Beautiful.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 