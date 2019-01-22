Santa Barbara Seniors Have Big Day in 11-3 Victory

Water Polo

It was a fun Senior Day for the Santa Barbara High girls water polo team on Tuesday as it rolled past Cabrillo, 11-3, to finish 4-1 and in second place in the Channel League.

Senior Jordan Duggan led eight different goal scorers on the day and fellow senior Anna Hepp had a goal, an assist and two steals.

The future of the Dons also stepped up as freshmen Sophie Johnson, Rachel Whitney and Makenna Wright all scored goals.

Next up for the Dons (15-8) is El Toro in the first round of the So Cal Championships on Thursday in Orange County.

The tournament is expected to have a factor on what teams will be selected for the Division 1 playoffs.

The Dons are currently No. 8 in the Division 1 rankings.



