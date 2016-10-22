Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:03 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Seniors Pedal to 1st Place Victory During Active Aging Week

Local cycling team rode a combined 968 miles

By Wendy D’Alessandro for The Samarkand | October 22, 2016 | 9:29 a.m.

The Samarkand’s Amazing CyberSams prove age is just a number as members of the cycling team rode a combined 968 miles to earn first place in the 2016 Active Aging Week CyberCycle Challenge.

The Samarkand retirement community’s Amazing CyberSams. Click to view larger
The Samarkand retirement community’s Amazing CyberSams. (The Samarkand)

The team competed in the Lone Wolves Division, for teams competing with only one CyberCycle.

Active Aging Week, Sept. 25-Oct. 1, is an international event led by the International Council on Active Aging to celebrate aging and active living by engaging older adults in wellness activities. The Samarkand is a faith-based, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community administered by Covenant Retirement Communities.

During the challenge, 68 teams and 460 riders competed nationwide in the virtual competition, logging a combined 6,339 miles on a CyberCycle, an interactive recumbent bike that uses virtual environments, video game features, group rides and the spirit of healthy competition to motivate riders to improve physical and cognitive health.

“Our secret ingredients to success are our sustained sense of camaraderie, our attention to teamwork, and the way we each strive to improve our personal stats,” said fitness coordinator Dani Tervo-Shiffman. “We had 36 riders compete, with 29 of them riding 10 miles or more in one week’s time.

"We watched residents rally together and support one another all week. It’s inspiring to watch even those with health challenges get on that bike and do their part for their team and, of course, for their health.”

Tervo-Shiffman and resident coach Marv Branstrom monitored the team’s sign-up schedule, miles ridden and other teams' performances. Resident and team manager Nancy Nielsen kept the team motivated by sharing cycling tips from Branstrom and nutrition advice from Tervo-Shiffman.

Nielsen works behind the scenes with Tervo-Shiffman to keep bikers on track and is already planning new competitions.

For more information about The Samarkand, call 877-231-6284.

— Wendy D’Alessandro for The Samarkand.

 
