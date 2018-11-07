Santa Barbara County Sees Record Voter Turnout for Midterm Election

County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Joe Holland says some 155,000 people cast ballots, which is a 71-percent turnout

Santa Barbara County set an all-time voter-turnout record on Tuesday.

County Clerk Recorder-Assessor Joe Holland said some 155,000 people cast ballots, which is a 71-percent turnout.

"This is a record in Santa Barbara County for a midterm election," Holland said.

The previous high was set in 2010 when a 134,000 people cast ballots, which was a 68-percent turnout.

As of Wednesday evening, the county had 56,000 vote-by-mail ballots left to count and another 9,000 provisional ballots.

Voters across the state and nationwide turned out in what appears to be record numbers for a mid-term election, although exact numbers won't be known for several weeks.

Political interest was high nationally as Democrats flipped the House of Representatives but fell short in the U.S. Senate.

According to the New York Times, more than 114 million people voted in congressional races across the country, significantly topping the 83 million people who voted in 2014.

In California, voters elected Gavin Newsom to replace outgoing Governor Jerry Brown, and went to the polls in big numbers to block a rent control proposal, allow more space for farm animals and block a repeal of a gas tax that went into effect more than a year ago.

In Santa Barbara County, voters had many choices, including a congressional race, multiple city council and school board contests, and a variety of measures and cannabis tax proposals.

The county plans to update the election results on Friday.

Holland said there were no voting anomalies and that everything went smoothly. The certified election results are expected to be posted by Dec. 6.

