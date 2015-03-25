Friday, April 6 , 2018, 3:33 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Sets Heat Record; More High Marks May Be On the Way

Friday expected to be the hottest day as high-pressure system moves over the region

Unusual clouds added to a spectacular sunset along the Santa Barbara coast on Tuesday, a day that saw a high-temperature record set. Forecasters say more records are likely over the next few days.
Unusual clouds added to a spectacular sunset along the Santa Barbara coast on Tuesday, a day that saw a high-temperature record set. Forecasters say more records are likely over the next few days. (Ronald Williams photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 25, 2015 | 2:44 p.m.

Santa Barbara set a new high-temperature mark on Tuesday, and National Weather Service forecasters say more records are possible in the next few days.

A reading of 84 degrees was taken at the Santa Barbara Airport on Tuesday afternoon, beating out the record for March 23 of 83 set in 1988.

Temperatures in the low to mid-80s are expected over the next several days along the coast, said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Friday may offer the best bet for new records on the Central Coast, Seto said.

Santa Barbara is forecast to hit 83 on Friday, within striking distance of the record of 85 set in 1988, Seto said.

Santa Maria has even a better chance, with a high of 85 forecast compared with the current record of 83 set in 1923.

The Santa Ynez Valley is likely to be even hotter, with highs pushing 90, Seto said.

Offshore winds and a high-pressure system expected to move through the region are responsible for temperatures that are running 15 to 20 degrees above normal, Seto said.

Some mountain areas may see winds up to 20 mph over the next couple of days, but nothing like the gusts that whipped parts of Santa Barbara County on Tuesday. A gust of 79 mph was recorded in the Montecito foothills Tuesday night, Seto said.

No rain is in the forecast for the next seven days, Seto said, although he added that the 90-day outlook shows a 50-50 chance of above-normal rainfall.

Santa Barbara has received less than half an inch of rain in March and stands at 54 percent of normal precipitation for the rain season that began Sept. 1.

Fire officials are warning that the above-normal temperatures and lack of rainfall have heightened the fire danger, and are urging residents to use extra caution.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

High winds Tuesday night shattered a second-floor window at the Westmont College library. A gust of 79 mph was recorded Tuesday night in the Montecito foothills. (Victoria Sanchez / KEYT News photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 