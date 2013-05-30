Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:07 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Sets Heat Record, With More on the Way

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 30, 2013 | 2:11 a.m.

Santa Barbara set a heat record Wednesday, and more of the same is in store for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Clear skies are forecast through Saturday, with highs reaching into the 90s.

The Santa Barbara Airport recorded a high of 83 Wednesday, beating a 2010 heat record for the day by one degree, according to meteorologist Scott Sukup at the National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard Office.

Thursday is expected to bring temperatures in the mid-70s, with winds increasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

That wind is of particular concern to firefighters, who are working to bring the 2,000-acre White Fire to full containment in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Sukup said winds expected for later this week wouldn’t get as bad as Tuesday’s, which drove up burned acreage quickly after another fire broke out in Santa Ynez.

Across the Santa Ynez Mountains ridge tops and slopes, however, gusts could be up to 35 mph on Thursday, he said, and a wind advisory will remain in effect until early Thursday morning.

Friday temperatures could reach the lower 80s, but the highest temperatures are in store for Saturday, he said, which could reach 90 degrees in the hills.

Relative humidity also is expected to be very low — in the single digits — which could raise the concern of firefighters as they work toward containment and keep watch out for any new incidents.

“It’s going to be very dry,” Sukup said, “but we’re not too sure about the winds yet.”

