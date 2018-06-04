Santa Barbara Sets Daily Heat Records, Santa Maria Ties Record

Airport monitoring stations record daily highs of 87 degrees in Santa Barbara, 88 degrees in Santa Maria on Monday

Santa Barbara County cities set heat records Sunday and Monday, with unseasonably warm temperatures in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

The Santa Barbara Airport set a record with a high of 87 degrees Monday, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. The previous record of 81 degrees for the date was set in 1980.

Sunday's high of 83 beat the 1989 record of 81 degrees.

At the Santa Maria Airport, Monday’s high of 88 degrees tied the heat record for the date set in 1932.

Numbers from the weather station at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria airports are the only sites in Santa Barbara County monitoring daily records, Hoxsie said, but cities in Ventura and Los Angeles counties also set heat records.

Daytime highs Monday reach to 93 degrees in some foothill areas in Santa Barbara, she said.

“Today was the big day,” Hoxsie said of the warm temperature.

Cooler weather is expected across the county for the next couple of days, and the heat should taper off Tuesday, according to Hoxsie.

“The temperature will be going down tomorrow,” she said. “Along the coast, it could be up to 10 degrees cooler tomorrow, and inland more like five degrees cooler.”

Santa Barbara is predicted to reach temperature highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s on Tuesday.

Santa Maria and Lompoc are forecast to have daytime highs around 70 on Tuesday.

In Carpinteria, a daytime high near 67 degrees is predicted on Tuesday and 73 degrees in Goleta.

Temperatures along the coast are expected to drop Wednesday with highs in the upper-60s, and low-70s for inland areas, Hoxsie said.

Warmer temperatures should climb Friday and on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and 70s, she said.

“Saturday is expected to be the hot day after today,” Hoxsie said on Monday afternoon.

The average high in April in Santa Barbara is 69 degrees, according to the Western Regional Climate Center.

