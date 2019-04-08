Santa Barbara Sets High-Temperature Record for April 8

Santa Barbara set a high-temperature record on Monday, but forecasters say daytime highs will drop considerably over the next couple days.

The reading of 87 degrees at the Santa Barbara Airport topped the old record for April 8 — 83 degrees set in 2018.

On Tuesday and Tuesday night, a weak weather system will move through the region, bringing a slight chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“Temps will cool by as much as 10-15 degrees as onshore flow returns and cool air moves in,” the NWS said in its Forecast Discussion.

A Wind Advisory was issued at 5 p.m., calling for northeast winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph — effective until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Daytime highs through the week should be in the low-70s, with overnight lows around 50.

Click here for the latest forecast.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.