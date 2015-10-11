Santa Barbara Sets Record as High Hits 90 Degrees

Advice

Santa Barbara set a high-temperature record Sunday, and more hot weather is expected in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

The thermometer hit 90 degrees at the Santa Barbara Airport on Sunday afternoon, breaking the record for the date of 85 set in 1983 and tied in 1991.

Forecasters were calling for a high of 85 degrees on Monday, with a slight cooling trend through the week.

Overnight lows were expected to be in the low to mid-60s.

There is a slight chance of showers Wednesday night into Thursday, the result of a low-pressure system expected to move through the region. Otherwise, sunny skies are expected through next weekend.

Winds should be light and variable.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.