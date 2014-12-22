Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:12 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Sets Temp Record on First Day of Winter

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | December 22, 2014

The first day of winter? No so much.

Santa Barbara County basked under sunny skies Monday, with balmy temperatures recorded throughout the region.

The Santa Barbara Airport reported a high Monday of 81 degrees, setting a temperature record for Dec. 22, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record for the date of 76 was set in 1989.

Forecasters were calling for another summer-like day Tuesday, with a high of 77, followed by a gradual cooling trend through Christmas and the end of the week.

Gusty northeast winds that raked parts of the South Coast on Sunday night were not expected to return with the same intensity overnight Monday, forecasters said, but the National Weather Service did issue a High Wind Warning effective through 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Gusts to 65 mph were possible in the Santa Ynez Mountains, forecasters said.

A High Wind Watch also will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 3 p.m. Thursday.

The forecast for Thursday, Christmas Day, is mostly sunny with a high of 67.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the low 40s by the end of the week.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

