Monday, July 9 , 2018, 10:51 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Sets Temperature Record with Relatively Tame 87 Degrees

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 9, 2018 | 6:09 p.m.

After sweltering through triple-digit daytime highs the last few days, Santa Barbara set a temperature record on Monday with a relatively balmy 87 degrees.

The official reading taken at the Santa Barbara Airport at 3:12 p.m. eclipsed the previous high for July 9 — 84 degrees — set in 1992, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Barbara also set a temperature record on Friday, when the mercury climbed to 101 degrees, besting the previous mark of 99 degrees set in 1954.

Temperatures are expected to continue dropping over the next few days, with forecasters calling for a high of 77 on Tuesday, 76 Wednesday and 73 on Thursday.

“We’re expecting it to cool down a little each day through the week,” said Keily Delerme, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Highs should remain in the low- to mid-70s through the weekend, with mostly sunny skies.

Beginning Thursday, coastal areas should see night and morning low clouds and fog, clearing by late morning.

Overnight lows are expected in the upper-50s.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 