Santa Barbara Sets Temperature Record with Relatively Tame 87 Degrees

After sweltering through triple-digit daytime highs the last few days, Santa Barbara set a temperature record on Monday with a relatively balmy 87 degrees.

The official reading taken at the Santa Barbara Airport at 3:12 p.m. eclipsed the previous high for July 9 — 84 degrees — set in 1992, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Barbara also set a temperature record on Friday, when the mercury climbed to 101 degrees, besting the previous mark of 99 degrees set in 1954.

Temperatures are expected to continue dropping over the next few days, with forecasters calling for a high of 77 on Tuesday, 76 Wednesday and 73 on Thursday.

“We’re expecting it to cool down a little each day through the week,” said Keily Delerme, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Highs should remain in the low- to mid-70s through the weekend, with mostly sunny skies.

Beginning Thursday, coastal areas should see night and morning low clouds and fog, clearing by late morning.

Overnight lows are expected in the upper-50s.

