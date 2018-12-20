Santa Barbara Shakes Off Long, Stressful Drive, Wins Opener at South Torrance Tourney

Boys Soccer

Battling the traffic on L.A. freeways can unsettle anybody.

The Santa Barbara High boys soccer team felt the effects when it arrived at the South Torrance Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

Fortunately for the Dons, Diego Espinoza capitalized on a misplayed ball by the Lawndale goalkeeper in the 33rd minute and the Santa Barbara defense made the goal stand up for a 1-0 victory.

The goal was Espinoza's first as a varsity player.

"We definitely had trouble settling into the game after the long, traffic-filled trip down from Santa Barbara," said coach Todd Heil of the team's start.

The Dons' defense kept Lawndale from generating any quality chances.

"Defensively, we did a good job as a team forcing Lawndale to settle for shots from distance," said Heil.

He expects Friday's game against Redondo Union to be a lot tougher.

"Hopefully,we'll be able to settle into the game a little sooner and control the tempo," he said

