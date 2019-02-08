Santa Barbara Shakes Off Third-Quarter Lapse, Races Past San Gabriel in CIF Opener

Boys Basketball

After taking a comfortable 15-point lead into halftime in its CIF-SS 3A Division boys basketball playoff opener, top-seeded Santa Barbara High came out sluggish in the third quarter.

The Dons scored the first basket before San Gabriel went on a 9-0 run and pulled to within eight points, 37-29.

Santa Barbara got straightened out after coach Dave Bregante called time out and erupted for 16 unanswered points en route to a 70-41 victory at J.R. Richards Gym on Friday.

“I was concerned and I called timeout to let them know I was concerned,” Bregante said. “They understand when I’m not happy. They respond pretty well.”

Santa Barbara’s victory sets up a second-round game against St. Bonaventure in Ventura on Tuesday. St. Bonaventure defeated Corona, 63-52, on Friday night at home.

When the Dons and Seraphs meet, Santa Barbara point guard Stephen Davis will be going against the team that his father helps coach. Patrick Davis is an assistant at St. Bonaventure.

“That’s crazy,” said Bregante about the son vs. father matchup.

Though outsized by the Dons, San Gabriel showed more hustle and desire in the first couple of minutes of the third quarter.

Bregante pointed out that the lapses in games have happened all season.

“This team all year long has lapses,” he said. “We’ll go four or five minutes where we don’t score and we give up 10-12 points. We continue to do that and it’s eventually going to catch up with us. We got to be more consistent. That’s what I’ve been saying all year long.

“Once we get it going, we get it going. We just don’t do it for 32 minutes.”

Jasper Johnson got the Dons going with a 3-pointer coming out of the time out. He then took a feed from Jackson Hamilton and drove down the lane for a layup.

Davis got into the act, dishing to Aiden Douglas for a layup. Bryce Warrecker knocked down two free throws and Davis scored on an offensive rebound and was fouled for a three-point play to make it 49-29.

Hamilton ripped the ball away from a San Gabriel player on the press and took it in for a layup and Davis capped the scoring barrage with a drive and dish to Warrecker for a layup and a 53-29 lead.

Santa Barbara ended the quarter with a 56-31 advantage.

Bregante pulled all his starters by the 4:40 mark of the fourth quarter.

The Dons (27-3) had a balanced attack, led by Douglas and Warrecker with 13 points apiece. Hamilton had 10 points, Johnson and Jackson Gonzalez each tallied eight and Davis had seven.

Zetao Xie had 11 points and Raymond Contreras had nine for San Gabriel (14-16).