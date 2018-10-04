Santa Barbara Shakespeare Brings ‘As You Like It’ to Manning Park

Santa Barbara Shakespeare returns to Manning Park in Montecito with its second Shakespearean production of As You Like It, directed by Anna Jensen, at 4 p.m. Oct. 13, and noon and 4 p.m. Oct. 14.

One of the Bard’s most popular comedies, As You Like It contains everything an audience expects in a Shakespearean romance — nobility, convoluted love webs and mistaken identities.

Duke Frederick has usurped the court from his brother Duke Senior, the rightful ruler, and banishes him to the forest of Arden.

Caught in the middle of the power clash between the dukes, their respective daughters, Rosalind and Celia, escape the oppression of court life in favor of the forest of Arden.

Meanwhile, Oliver from the household of the deceased Sir Rowland de Boys refuses to pay for his brother’s schooling, treating him like a servant out of jealousy of his popularity.

Disguises and confusion get in the way of love and result in hilarious love triangles only a magical transformation can fix.

“As You Like It delights audiences with its central love story. Shakespeare has flipped the generic courtship by allowing the heroine, Rosalind, to control ‘how the love story progresses, ’ ” Jensen said.

“Her playful disguise as a young man while she and her friends adventure in the forests of Arden invites comparison to our culture interest in the the elasticity of gender roles, attraction, and our notions of identity,” she said.

An all-locals cast, including Brittany Harder as Rosalind, Matthew Smith as Orlando, and Danielle Draper as Celia, bring Shakespeare's words to life.

Although the content is suitable for all ages, the performance is best enjoyed by people ages 10 and over. Admission is "pay what you will," with a suggested donation of $10.

Bring along blankets, hats, and drinks (alcohol is permitted in the park) and picnic foods to enjoy the performance in A/2 on the upper end of Manning Park.

Santa Barbara Shakespeare in a new nonprofit company comprised of a group of collaborative artists, and organized by founder Melissa Marino.

A recent college graduate returned to Santa Barbara, Marino created the company to bring more community theater, particularly Shakespeare, to her hometown.

Santa Barbara Shakespeare strives to create high-quality artistic works. Throughout the week, the group meets in public and outdoor spaces to rehearse and build an entertaining, interactive and physical show.

— Melissa Marino for Santa Barbara Shakespeare.