Santa Barbara Sharks Score Late to Beat Fillmore
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 27, 2017 | 2:00 p.m.
Monty Lopez of the Santa Barbara Sharks runs for the winning touchdown against Fillmore. (Courtesy photo)
Monty Lopez ran for the winning touchdown with less than a minute left, giving the Santa Barbara Sharks bantam division team a 12-6 victory over the Fillmore Bears in a Pacific Youth Football League game at San Marcos High last Saturday.
Lopez and Tristen Frausto led the Santa Barbara rushing attack. Lopez gained more than 150 yards on 12 carries.
Ben Torres helped open the holes on the line for the running backs.
The Sharks trailed 6-0 early in the game.
The Sharks are back home on Oct. 7 at Dos Pueblos High.
