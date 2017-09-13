Santa Barbara Sharks Soaring After Back-to-Back Shutouts

Football

The Santa Barbara Sharks youth football Midget Division team recorded its second straight shutout in the Pacific Youth Football League, blanking Agoura, 30-0, last Saturday.

Abel Renteria threw three touchdown passes and Winston Bartley had a TD reception and a rushing touchdown.

Previously, the Sharks shut out the Camarillo Roadrunners, 34-0.

Renteria had three TD passes in that game, including a 40-yard strike to Izzayah Mendoza. Jaden Hernandez had a 45-yard touchdown run, breaking tackles at the line of scrimmage before breaking into the open field.

The Sharks will play at home in two weeks at San Marcos High. Games are at 9 a.m., 10:15, 12:30 p.m. and 2:45.

The local Pacific Youth Football League program is run through the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. For more information, contact the club at 962-2382

