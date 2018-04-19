Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 1:23 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Shellfish Co. Offers Limited-Time Ridgeback Shrimp

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Stearns Wharf Merchants Association | April 1, 2014 | 3:36 p.m.

Ridgeback shrimp
Locally caught Ridgeback shrimp is ready to serve at the Santa Barbara Shellfish Co. (Santa Barbara Shellfish Co. photo)

The local Ridgeback shrimp season is open now through the end of May, and that means these large shrimp are served at the Santa Barbara Shellfish Co., the bustling, local, family-owned restaurant at the end of Santa Barbara’s iconic Stearns Wharf, for a limited time.

Also known as “Santa Barbara Shrimp,” the shrimp are caught by local fishermen off the Santa Barbara coast then boiled in water mixed with beer and spices and served immediately. They will be available in limited quantities this summer.

“I love all shellfish, but these are my favorite,” said Adam White, who co-owns the restaurant with his father, Tom White. “This is a throw-the-shells-on-the-ground kind of meal. It is a total throwback, old-time local meal.”

Tom White started the restaurant with his wife in 1980 and later brought his son into the operation.

Over the years, the Santa Barbara Shellfish Co. has shifted from a wholesale store to a restaurant, but never lost its local, small-town focus.

The restaurant’s specialty—seen on its logo—is crab caught year-round by local fishermen off Santa Rosa Island.

“The fishery off of Santa Rosa Island is very healthy,” Adam White said. “Our local crab population is very sustainable.”

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Stearns Wharf Merchants Association.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 