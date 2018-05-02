Santa Barbara Sheriff Bill Brown, Congressman Salud Carbajal Lead Fundraising for June Races

Roundup of the federal, state and local races on the June 5 ballot

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown has raised more than $160,000 in his campaign to get elected to the post a fourth time.

He leads the other two candidates for Sheriff-Coroner: Lt. Brian Olmstead, who has raised $66,000 and Lt. Eddie Hsueh, who had no electronic fundraising documents filed with the county as of Monday night.

In the 24th District Congressional race, incumbent Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, raised about $1.8 million and had $1.4M in the bank for his re-election campaign as of the most recent fundraising report, filed for the period through March 31.

Also running for the seat is Santa Barbara Republican Justin Fareed, who raised $532,470 and had about $318,000 cash on hand at the end of that period, and Morro Bay Republican Michael Erin Woody, who raised $17,625 and had about $65,800 in the bank.

Incumbents Monique Limón and Jordan Cunningham have raised the most money in the campaigns for the 37th and 35th District State Assembly races, respectively.

Both Board of Supervisors seats are uncontested on the June ballot, with the assumption that Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino will be re-elected and Santa Barbara City Councilman Gregg Hart will be elected to the Second District seat that is currently held by Janet Wolf, who is retiring.

Hart was running against Goleta Union School District board member Susan Epstein, but she dropped out of the race for reasons she never explained publicly, saying it was personal.

Hart raised about $29,000 for his bid as of April 21, and Lavagnino had raised $79,000.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley is running unopposed for re-election, as is longtime Santa Barbara County Treasurer-Tax Collector-Public Administrator Harry Hagen.

In the open race for Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller, both candidates have loaned themselves considerable amounts of money for the campaign.

Jen Christensen, the Santa Barbara County chief investment officer, has raised $26,000, including a $20,000 loan to herself, and Betsy Schaffer, the assistant auditor-controller, has raised about $15,000, including a $10,000 loan to herself.

Susan Salcido, county superintendent of schools, in running unopposed for the post she was appointed to serve in April 2017, following the retirement of Bill Cirone.

Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Joe Holland faces a challenge from Baz Donald Ofiaeli, the county’s auditor-appraiser.

Eight Superior Court judgeships are uncontested and will not appear on the June 5 ballot. The judges automatically appointed in lieu of election are: Colleen K. Sterne, Raimundo Montes De Oca, James E. Herman, Timothy J. Staffel, Clifford R. Anderson III, Arthur Garcia, Donna D. Geck, and Patricia L. Kelly.

Four local measures are also on the ballot.

In Lompoc, residents will vote on Measure Q, a Lompoc Unified School District Bond Measure. The proposed $79 million bond measure would help pay for new classrooms, school facilities and electrical systems, according to the district.

Residents in the Hope School District boundary will decide on a new $79 annual parcel tax that would be in effect for five years. The money would fund science, technology, engineering and math programs and “maintain safe facilities,” according to the proposal.

Santa Barbara County residents will vote on proposed cannabis-related operations taxes including: 1 percent on nurseries and distributors; 3 percent on manufacturers; 4 percent on cultivators and 6 percent on retailers and micro-businesses.

The tax, if passed, is estimated to raise $5 million to $25 million annually for general governmental purposes.

In Isla Vista, residents will vote on an 8-percent utility users tax that would fund parking, public safety, lightning, sidewalks and tenant mediation services. The tax would generate $642,000 a year.

Voters approved forming the Community Services District in 2016, and if the tax is not passed by 2023, the district will be dissolved.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.